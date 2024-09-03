Philadelphia's Brazilian community excited about Eagles-Packers game in São Paulo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Brazilian community in Northeast Philadelphia is Philly Proud as the Eagles get ready for their first international football game.

Brazilian native Cida Petrilla is among the many Eagles fans excited about the Birds playing their season opener in São Paulo on Friday night.

"We happy to have the Eagles in Brazil because we have families there," Petrilla said.

While Petrilla plans to watch the game at a friend's house, she wishes she could go to her home country to experience the game in person.

"I have police and firefighter friends who are going to be in Brazil, is in Brazil right now to see the games and São Paulo," Petrilla said.

Eagles fan Roberth Machado, another Brazilian native, said soccer is the dominant sport back home. He said that for many Brazilians, this will be the first time seeing an American football game.

And for Americans traveling, this may be their first taste of Brazilian culture.

"We are very nice loving people," Petrilla said.

Petrilla said the only thing better than the Eagles playing in Brazil is watching them win.

"Voa, Eagles, voa!" Petrilla said. That means "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in Portuguese.