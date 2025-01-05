Who's starting for the Eagles Sunday against the Giants? What to know before kickoff in Philadelphia

Eagles fans brave the bitter cold for Sunday's game against the New York Giants

Eagles fans brave the bitter cold for Sunday's game against the New York Giants

The NFL regular season finale has finally arrived, and the Philadelphia Eagles will wrap things up by hosting their division rivals, the New York Giants.

There's not much at stake for Philly Sunday other than bragging rights after the Birds clinched the NFC East and No. 2 seed for the playoffs after beating Dallas last week.

But a win at home against the Giants, Saquon Barkley's former team? That always feels good.

Here's what to know ahead of kickoff.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants is 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on CBS News Philadelphia. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+ and Paramount Plus.

Who's starting and who's out for the Eagles Sunday?

Earlier this week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced the team's starters would rest Sunday ahead of their playoff run.

The highly anticipated announcement came with mixed emotions from fans and players, because it means that Saquon Barkley would lose out on his chance to beat Eric Dickerson's rushing record.

Barkley surpassed 2,000 rushing yards against Dallas and will finish the season averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game. Had he started Sunday, Barkley would've only needed 101 yards to beat Dickerson's season record of 2,105, set when he played for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

"When I slept on it, I was like this is an opportunity to implement my name in football history," Barkley said. "You may never get an opportunity like that again, so I'm down. But I don't care (about it) if I'm putting the team at risk. He's the head coach for the reason. He makes the decisions and whatever decision he wanted to make."

"At the end of the day, it's not in God's plan. He had bigger things in mind. We have a chance to rest and get ready to roll for the playoffs," he added.

Jalen Hurts is also out Sunday against the Giants, with Tanner McKee set to fill in at quarterback. In Week 17, McKee completed his first NFL touchdown pass to A.J. Brown, who in a moment of celebration accidentally threw the ball into the stands.

Luckily, Brown quickly realized the mistake, and was able to get the ball back from the fan who caught it.

Along with Hurts and Barkley, the following players are listed as inactive Sunday:

Darius Slay

DeVonta Smith

A.J. Brown

Nakobe Dean

Zack Baun

Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jalen Carter

The Eagles did activate tight end Dallas Goedert off of IR Saturday, making him active for today's game. In a social media post shared by the team, Goedert was seen suited up and practicing on the field.