Philadelphia Eagles fans have high hopes after undefeated start to season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are pumped up after a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. It was a drenching downpour, but that didn't dampen Eagles fans excitement going up against their old coach.

"What fans show up in the rain? Philly fans," Dain Rusk said.

Rusk showed up after flying in from Florida.

"My place in Fort Myers is getting back there," Rusk said. "My place in Lakeland is hanging in there but how many people come from a hurricane-ravaged area to come to Philly for a game? Philly fans, come on!"

Justin Armstrong also flew from Florida, but he was rooting for the Jags.

"Feeling pretty good, little rain, you know, we're used to it," Armstrong said. "Florida's had a hurricane. We're ready. We're used to this."

Jacket swaps > jersey swaps



The former Eagles head coach gave his jacket to Jason Kelce after the Bird's win over the Jaguars. https://t.co/cChIxA5u5f — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) October 2, 2022

Like the players on the field, the whipping wind and rapid rainfall affected the fans – covered in plastic coats and carrying umbrellas.

In the dry confines of Chickie and Pete's, the only things pouring are the beer taps as fans celebrate an Eagles win

"Undefeated! We look good! Jalen Hurts looks good, defense looks good," Ron Hood said. "We're going to be alright."

"What's next? The Super Bowl is what's next. Are you kidding me?" said Daniel Craig, who then let out a loud Eagles chant.

With this victory, many other fans are confident this could be a big year for the Eagles.