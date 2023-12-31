Eagles fans share their hopes for the team heading into final games of the year

Fans sound off ahead of Eagles-Cardinals New Year's Eve game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to the New Year's Eve ball drop is on, but Philadelphia Eagles fans are counting down to kickoff.

And they have plenty of resolutions for the team as the Birds head into their final two matchups of the regular season.

"Three words. Run the ball," Geno Preston said.

It's simple, and Preston hopes effective if done right. The diehard fan who currently lives in Virginia Beach visited the Eagles Pro Shop to pick up new gear ahead of the Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"According to [Nick] Sirianni, he's not going to change. So I mean I don't expect them to run the ball but I'm hoping and praying that they do," Preston said.

And some best friends from Haddonfield hope it's out with the old and in with some changes come 2024 for the team.

"Last couple of weeks have been disappointing," Ben Sioak said.

"It's still fun to watch. We're still going to the Bowl," added Caden Undlin. "Bada bing, bada boom."

Birds fan Tim Shifflett agrees that there's room for improvement as the Eagles prepare for a playoff run.

"Their New Year's resolution is to believe in themselves," Shifflett said. "They have all the tools. Just put it together and I think we'll be just fine."

And the Duczkowski family in Gloucester Township says their resolution for the team is one every Eagles fan can get on board with: "Just to play really good and get up to the Super Bowl."

