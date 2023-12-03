Philadelphia Eagles fall to San Francisco 49ers in rematch of last season's NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the battle of the east versus the west, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 42-19, Sunday night in the highly anticipated rematch of last season's NFC Championship.

The last time the teams faced each other was back on Jan. 29, when the Eagles won 31 to 7. But Sunday night was a different story.

The Eagles were the first ones on the scoreboard with two field goals from Jake Elliott in the first quarter. But San Francisco was cooking with gas in the second with touchdowns from Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel added two more to the scoreboard with a 12-yard touchdown run and a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy in the third quarter.

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith revived the Birds with two touchdowns, but the 49ers couldn't stop.

Jauan Jennings secured an 18-yard touchdown pass from Purdy, bringing the score to 35 to 19.

Hurts was checked for a concussion in the fourth quarter but cleared for return.

Samuel was back on the board, with his third touchdown of the game with another pass from Purdy.

The 49ers currently lead the NFC West with 9 wins and 3 losses. Philadelphia still leads the NFC East at 10-2.