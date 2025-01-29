Watch CBS News
Chestnut Hill businesses embrace Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run with gear, sweet treats

By Kerri Corrado, Jim McHugh

/ CBS Philadelphia

Small businesses in Chestnut Hill embrace Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of Super Bowl
Small businesses in Chestnut Hill embrace Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of Super Bowl 01:58

Chestnut Hill businesses are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Chestnut Hill Sports on Germantown Avenue is stocked and ready.

"Anything Eagles is flying off the shelves," said co-owner Tom Amodie.

Eagles gear is seen outside Chestnut Hill Sports Inc.
CBS News Philadelphia

Amodie says he can feel the energy instantly.

"After the whooping they put on the Commanders last week, that helps," he said.

Down the street at Threadwell, the sewing machines were working nonstop. Owner Molly Ellis and her team make the visions come to life. 

Eagles onesies hang on a clothesline at Threadwell
CBS News Philadelphia

She says she can tell her customers are excited.

"They are coming in with a backpack to have it embroidered for their child for school or a baby gift and all of a sudden, they have a onesie, a hat, a tray, a blanket and a bag. All Eagles," Ellis said.

She says the Super Bowl has been great for business, too.

Cookies decorated like Eagles jerseys and footballs fill trays at a bakery
CBS News Philadelphia

"It is icing on the cake. It's January. Things are sleepy, and everyone is just coming out of their shell, so it's a really nice treat," Ellis said.

At Night Kitchen Bakery, owner Amy Edelman says sweet treats like jersey-shaped cookies are giving Valentine's Day desserts a run for their money. All eyes are on the Eagles treats.

"We have Eagles shortbread cookies with the 'Go Birds' and 'NFC Champions,' and then hopefully it will be 'Super Bowl Champions,'" said Edelman.

She says the best part is seeing the city come together.

"It's so exciting," Edelman said. "It's great spirit for the city of Philadelphia."

