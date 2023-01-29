Eagles fan receives surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl LVII tickets

Eagles fan, volunteer with autism foundation gets tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Eagles fan, volunteer with autism foundation gets tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Eagles fan, volunteer with autism foundation gets tickets to Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles fan who says he's overcome struggles with autism recently received the surprise of a lifetime from his favorite team.

"This one I got a long time ago," Ryan Lloyd said.

The moment you step foot in Ryan Lloyd's apartment, you can see he's an Eagles fan through and through.

"When I'm watching games on TV I get really excited," Lloyd said.

But Lloyd isn't the average fan. He's also an active volunteer with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

An off-field initiative started after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018. Its mission: to raise money and awareness for autism research and support.

The 27-year-old from Philadelphia was diagnosed with autism at three years old.

"I've been through lots of special education classes growing up," Lloyd said. "Speech therapy."

He says life on the spectrum hasn't interfered with his Eagles fandom.

"I'm on the part of the spectrum where I can be with other people," Lloyd said. "Everybody loves seeing a guy like me so passionate."

And his passion is what caught the attention of Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie one day a couple of weeks ago.

"We have a little surprise for you," Lurie said. "Tickets to the Super Bowl!"

An honor given to Lloyd for all his work with the foundation, volunteering, and raising money. But even in the midst of all the excitement, Lloyd's first question for Lurie was one of concern.

"Hey, can you write a note for my boss? Lloyd said.

As the Eagles still have to get through the 49ers to punch their ticket to meet Lloyd at Super Bowl LVII, he had some advice on handling the 49ers' quarterback.

"Take it one play at a time, rush [Brock] Purdy, because the fans can't do it alone," Lloyd said. "When I get to Phoenix I want to see you all there!"

Lloyd says he'll be taking his father with him to the Super Bowl. It'll be a special moment they'll share together.