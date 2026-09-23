Members of Philadelphia cocaine trafficking ring, supplied by Mexican cartel, charged, FBI announces

The FBI announced charges for 10 people accused of running a "prolific" cocaine trafficking organization operating in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Federal officials charged two people accused of leading the organization, along with eight other members, in connection with the trafficking operation that ran from 2024 through 2026.

Authorities said the operation obtained more than 300 kilograms of cocaine directly from a cartel in Mexico and delivered them largely from the Texas-Mexico border to Philadelphia. The organization moved between $5 million and $10 million worth of cocaine each month, prosecutors said.

"These are apex suppliers," David Metcalf, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said.

Metcalf said members of the organization have been trafficking drugs for decades. Nearly all of the men were previously convicted of drug trafficking in the 2000s, but their sentences were reduced.

Prosecutors said more arrests are possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.