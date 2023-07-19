Philadelphia DA calls on PA Senate to pass 2 "red flag" bills in effort to curb gun violence

Philadelphia DA calls of Pennsylvania GOP to pass 2 "red flag" bills in effort to curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is, once again, a push to curb gun violence in Philadelphia as city and state leaders urge lawmakers to pass two "red flag" bills.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was joined by Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes, as well as other leaders, at the Mander Playground in Strawberry Mansion Wednesday.

They're calling for the state's GOP majority in the Senate to pass two "red flag" bills that would empower police to remove firearms from people who may be an imminent danger to themselves or others.

The bills have already passed the Pennsylvania House. If passed by the Senate, Governor Josh Shapiro has said he would sign them into law.

