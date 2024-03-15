Surveillance video shows suspect, vehicle involved in murder of 88-year-old Richard Butler: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a man and vehicle they believe are connected with the killing of 88-year-old Richard Butler earlier this month in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance footage shows the alleged shooter exiting a silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows moments before fatally shooting Butler on March 5 on the 100 block of Dewey Street.

Relatives told CBS News Philadelphia that Butler, a grandfather, former SEPTA driver and a U.S. Air Force veteran, had just dropped off a friend when he was shot.

Richard Butler's family

Police responded to the scene around 1:35 p.m. and found Butler sitting in his car, a white Hyundai.

Officers used a crowbar to get into the car and get Butler out. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The family is still looking for answers as they mourn.

"So many kids in the neighborhood know my father," son Orlando Butler said earlier this month. "I'm talking about an outstanding guy, a fixture in the community."

In the surveillance video, a man wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and black or dark-colored shorts over black tights or black high socks is shown. The available surveillance video is on the Philadelphia Police Department's YouTube page and website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. Detectives Grace and Coulter are working on the case. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 215-686-TIPS or on PhillyPolice.com.