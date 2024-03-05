88-year-old man shot, killed inside car in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An elderly man died after being shot while inside a car in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of North Dewey Street around 1:35 p.m.

Officers found an 88-year-old man shot twice in the chest inside a white Hyundai. The driver-side window had a huge hole in it, and the Hyundai was still running.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and police have not recovered any weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.