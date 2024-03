Police release surveillance video of suspect, vehicle in 88-year-old's murder in West Philadelphia Philadelphia police hope new surveillance video will help solve the deadly shooting of an 88-year-old grandfather in West Philly. Police said the shooter was seen in a silver Nissan Altima, model year 2018 or 2019. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3wZQVR1