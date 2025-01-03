Woman "very lucky" to survive after crashing car while fleeing gunman, Philadelphia police say

Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot a woman in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Thursday night. Officials said the woman crashed her car while trying to escape the shooter, who then fled the scene.

A 26-year-old woman told police that she was driving her Buick sedan on the 300 block of West Upsal Street, trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend. The 39-year-old man was driving his own vehicle when he fired multiple gunshots into the woman's driver-side door, Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene early Friday morning.

After the shots were fired, the woman drove off at a high speed but hit a parked car, which caused her car to flip onto its side. That's where police and firefighters found her.

"She was trapped inside and she was suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg," Small said. "The fire department used their jaws of life ... they had to cut off the roof of that vehicle to get her out."

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

"Although she's shot and she has some injuries from the accident, she is very lucky, because she was suffering from one gunshot wound to her leg, she's stable and she just has some bumps and bruises," Small said.

Police are still searching for the gunman, who fled eastbound on Upsal Street in a white sedan.