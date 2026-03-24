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Serious crash in Philadelphia sends 3 people to hospitals

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and East Indiana Avenue.

Multiple vehicles with front-end damage were visible on Chopper 3's cameras.

north-philadelphia-crash-chopper-3-fairhill.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Department said two patients were taken to Temple University Hospital and one was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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