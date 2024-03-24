Former Philadelphia councilwoman Marian Tasco honored with mural in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former city councilwoman Marian Tasco received an unforgettable surprise from her mentee, Mayor Cherelle Parker, in East Mount Airy, Saturday morning.

Parker, along with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Mount Airy Community Council and the Advisory Council of Charles M. Finley Recreation Center, surprised Tasco with the unveiling of a brand new mural at the rec center in honor of her service during Women's History Month.

Tasco was Philadelphia's first African American city commissioner to be elected. The former councilwoman has over 50 years in public service, served seven terms on the Philadelphia City Council and represented nearly 155,000 Philadelphians in the city's Northeast and Northwest sections. Tasco also served as City Council majority leader and majority whip.

The mural, "Bouquet of Gratitude," was created by artist Serena Saunders and depicts Tasco with bouquets of flowers around her and a map of the 9th District, where she served as a council member for 28 years.

The mural represents Tasco's everlasting commitment to the community and the mark she has left on the city from her years of dedicated service.