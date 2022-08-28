Watch CBS News
Part of Mansfield Avenue renamed in honor of former lawmaker Tasco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia street now has a new name in honor of a former lawmaker. Marian B. Tasco served on the Philadelphia City Council for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016.

Saturday, a portion of Mansfield Avenue,  between Vernon Road and Slocum Street in Northwest Philadelphia was named in her honor.

Tasco also became a supporter of a workplace smoking ban after her husband died of lung cancer.

