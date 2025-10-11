Man drives through Philadelphia Coast Guard security gate, hits officer with surveillance camera, police say

A man was taken into police custody Saturday night after crashing his car through the security gate at Philadelphia's United States Coast Guard facility and hitting a police officer in the face with a surveillance camera, police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay on 1 Washington Avenue, when a man driving a white sedan crashed through a security gate.

After breaking through the gate, police say he disabled several surveillance cameras and communication devices. As Coast Guard personnel and officers from the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit approached the individual, he struck a PPD officer in the face was one of the surveillance cameras. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries.

The man was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Police believe he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

The case is being investigated by South Detectives and PPD Homeland Security.