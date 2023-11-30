Philadelphia City Council bans ski masks, balaclavas

Digital Brief: Nov. 30, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ski masks are now banned in a range of public and private places in Philadelphia.

City Council on Thursday voted 13-2 in favor of a measure that bans ski masks and balaclavas "in any school building, recreation center, daycare, park, City-owned building, or on any mode of public transportation."

The legislation "will return both power safety to the people," Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who introduced the bill, said before the vote.

Exceptions include "traditional holiday costumes, religious holidays, theatrical productions, and winter sports," according to a statement released by Phillips's office earlier this year.

In May, multiple people were shot by a gunman wearing a ski mask on SEPTA. The transit authority has already banned these masks on its rides.

Under the new policy, people can be fined $250 for each violation and $2,000 if wearing a mask while committing a crime.

Phillips, who acknowledged during his comments that he's the youngest member of the council and a Black man, said the policy "aims to create a safer, more transparent and loving community."