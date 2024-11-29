Philadelphia's Christmas Village draws big crowds over holiday weekend despite cold weather

Black Friday was one of the coldest nights this fall season in Philadelphia. In Center City Friday night, the long line of people looking to get a hot beverage at Christmas Village in LOVE Park was evidence that the cold weather took some getting used to.

"I made some choices coming in a little leather jacket, which I regretted, so I knew immediately I had to acquire a hot beverage," said Virginia Mindkiff.

Those who decided to visit Christmas Village knew a warm coat and scarf were also essential as they braved the cold to enjoy everything the holiday market had to offer.

"I've been out here many of times when I wish I had a couple more layers on and so we all made sure we started the day off correctly with every layer keeping ourselves warm because otherwise you can't enjoy it as much," Tom Bader said.

"Stay ready so you don't have to get ready," said Ryan Serrano.

CBS Philadelphia

Serrano made sure he came prepared. He said he wasn't going to underestimate the cold weather.

"The weather here is biting. When you get the wind tunnel downtown in Center City, it becomes freezing," Serrano said.

But the people CBS News Philadelphia talked to said despite the cold, being outside was well worth it. Some people say that seeing a bustling Center City during the holiday has a way of giving you a warm feeling.

"Honestly, we were really cold coming up here, but now it's like we're here. And... I don't feel cold at all so it's perfect," said Mandy Rainey.