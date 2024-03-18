Philadelphia weather: Temps back to normal for March, highs in the low-50s Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just one day away from the official start to spring, but i'll feel much cooler than it has for the past few days.
This week will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s through the end of the weekend in a return to the reality of March weather.
The Philadelphia area could see a shower -- or snow shower farther north -- Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But right now, nothing looks to be significant.
Monday's high will be around 51 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Keep the coats close for a bit, because there's no major warm-up or return to the 60s or 70s in the foreseeable future, though next week things will thaw out slightly. The week stays breezy and cool, with the coldest day coming on Tuesday, aka the first day of spring.
Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the week before our next chance for rain returns late Friday into Saturday.
Allergy outlook
Air quality: Level Green/Good
Pollen: Trees at extreme levels
Weeds, ragweed and grass: Low levels
Mold: Moderate levels
7-day forecast
Monday: High of 51, seasonably cool
Tuesday: High of 48, low of 33, chilly start to spring
Wednesday: High of 55, low of 39, milder with a stray shower possible
Thursday: High of 46, low of 31, sunny and colder
Friday: High of 49, low of 28, showers at night
Saturday: High of 55, low of 41, AM showers
Sunday: High of 51, low of 34, mostly sunny