Philadelphia weather: Temps back to normal for March, highs in the low-50s Monday

NEXT Weather: Quiet but cooler week ahead with a chilly start to spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just one day away from the official start to spring, but i'll feel much cooler than it has for the past few days.

This week will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s through the end of the weekend in a return to the reality of March weather.

Weather headlines for week of March 18, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia area could see a shower -- or snow shower farther north -- Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But right now, nothing looks to be significant.

Monday's high will be around 51 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Keep the coats close for a bit, because there's no major warm-up or return to the 60s or 70s in the foreseeable future, though next week things will thaw out slightly. The week stays breezy and cool, with the coldest day coming on Tuesday, aka the first day of spring.

High temperature trend this week CBS Philadelphia

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the week before our next chance for rain returns late Friday into Saturday.

Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

Allergy outlook

Air quality: Level Green/Good

Pollen: Trees at extreme levels

Weeds, ragweed and grass: Low levels

Mold: Moderate levels

Allergy outlook CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 18, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 51, seasonably cool

Tuesday: High of 48, low of 33, chilly start to spring

Wednesday: High of 55, low of 39, milder with a stray shower possible

Thursday: High of 46, low of 31, sunny and colder

Friday: High of 49, low of 28, showers at night

Saturday: High of 55, low of 41, AM showers

Sunday: High of 51, low of 34, mostly sunny