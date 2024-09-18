2 suspects accused of punching man, woman during public ministry in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects accused of punching a man and a woman during a public ministry last Saturday afternoon in Center City.

Police said a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were on the 1000 block of Arch Street, near North 10th and Cuthbert streets, on Sept. 14 around 2:45 p.m. when an unknown man and woman punched both the 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman in the face.

Both victims were treated at a hospital for broken teeth, a broken nose and a concussion. It's not clear which victim suffered which injuries.

Authorities said after the alleged assault, the suspects were last seen south on North 10th Street and if you see the suspects, don't approach and call 911 immediately.

Police urge to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if anyone has information about the incident. People can submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).