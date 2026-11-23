Philadelphia police are searching for three men accused of stealing credit and debit cards from bar patrons across the city and later using them.

Authorities said the suspects are responsible for pickpocketing multiple people at bars in North and South Philadelphia, and in the city's Spring Garden neighborhood.

Reported thefts occurred in the 1600 block of Girard Avenue, 2320 Fairmount Ave., 801 N. Third St. and 831 Christian St., police said.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspects standing close to bar patrons before reaching into their personal belongings and stealing their wallets or other valuables.

The men allegedly used the victims' credit or debit cards after the thefts, including using one of the stolen cards at a CVS in the Fairmount neighborhood.

One suspect is described as a man between 45 and 55 years old and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky build. Another is described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, at least 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a heavy build. The other suspect is described as a thin man about 5 feet 10 inches tall.