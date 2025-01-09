Philadelphia Auto Show 2025 starts this weekend: Events schedule, tickets and what to know

No mail delivery, government offices closed on Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter | Digital Brief

No mail delivery, government offices closed on Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter | Digital Brief

No mail delivery, government offices closed on Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter | Digital Brief

The Philadelphia Auto Show roars back into the City of Brotherly Love once again in 2025, with many global automakers coming to the city and showing off their latest products.

This year's Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off Jan. 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. The 10-day event features a massive 600,000-square-foot show floor for 22 auto brands from the well-known likes of Ford, Toyota and Hyundai to the exotic Lotus and McLaren.

Once again, the exhibit floor features a mix of electric vehicles and rugged offroaders plus the return of cars, trucks and other vehicles featured in major Hollywood films.

For a blast from the past, right at the show entrance is "Back in the Day Way," featuring the Classic Auto Mall and the Antique Automobile Club of America.

This is the 123rd Philadelphia Auto Show. It first opened in 1902.

Here are some other highlights you can expect at 2025's Philadelphia Auto Show.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's drive-in on Thursday

Every year, the mayor of Philadelphia kicks off the Auto Show with the "Mayor's Drive-In." This year, Mayor Cherelle Parker will hop into a 2025 Subaru Forrester with Auto Show Chair Jeff Glanzmann and drive across the convention center's "bridge" from Market Street to the show floor along Arch Street.

That's set to take place Thursday at 3 p.m. A "Black Tie Tailgate" event follows on Friday night, with proceeds benefiting Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Camp Jeep" interactive experience

Jeep is bringing its "Camp Jeep" offroad experience to the Philadelphia Auto Show this year. This indoor test track will allow showgoers to get inside a new Jeep model and ride along the specialized track made to showcase the vehicle's capabilities.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 09: Stellantis introduces their limited edition Jeep Rubicon 4xe at the Chicago Auto Show on February 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The show, which is the nation's largest and longest-running auto show, opens to the public on February 11. / Getty Images

The track includes uneven terrain, climbing sections and suspension tests. Models available include the Gladiator Rubicon, Gladiator Mojave, Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, Wrangler Rubicon 392, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, Grand Cherokee L, Cherokee Trailhawk and Compass Trailhawk.

Camp Jeep is only available to riders 18 and older or children taller than 44 inches accompanied by an adult. Kids must be at least 13 years old to ride in the front seat.

Electric vehicles "e-Track"

Electric cars' prevalence on our roads is rising, and seven brands have brought their hybrid and fully electric vehicle offerings for you to experience in a test ride.

The "e-Track" will once again be on the show floor at the auto show, with vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The auto show says this year there are more EVs on display and available for rides than ever before.

"Custom Alley"

This area was 130,000 square feet at the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show, and it's set to be even larger this year. Custom Alley is where owners of customized vehicles can showcase their modded vehicles.

Philadelphia Auto Show schedule and hours

The Philadelphia Auto Show is 10 days, lasting from Jan. 11 to Jan. 20, 2025. Here is the schedule:

On Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, the hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sundays, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From Monday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 17, the hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are abridged hours on the final day, Monday Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The hours then are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to buy a ticket to the Philadelphia Auto Show

Children 6 and under can get into the Philadelphia Auto Show free if accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets for children 7-12 cost $12, while adults (13 and up) are $20. Seniors and military can get a ticket for $15, with ID verification required. Each ticket is only valid for one day of the show, and tickets are recommended to be purchased in advance. There are no credit card ticket sales in person and a limited amount of tickets available for cash sales.

Here's the link to buy tickets.