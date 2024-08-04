Philadelphia International Airport sees influx of flight delays, cancellations due to severe weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a stormy, unsettled and humid weekend in the Philadelphia region. Saturday night's severe storms and downpours caused power outages and wind damage reports.

While another round of incoming storms on Sunday isn't likely to be severe, conditions will remain unsettled throughout the afternoon and evening.

According to Philadelphia International Airport, local weather conditions and inclement weather around the country are impacting flights on Sunday. PHL is now urging all travelers to check in with their airline before heading to the airport because weather-related delays are expected.

Weather in Philadelphia and around the country is impacting flights at #PHLAirport today. Please check with your airline for current flight information. pic.twitter.com/PxnckftaAc — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) August 4, 2024

According to FlightAware.com, 123 flights have been delayed and 70 have already been canceled at PHL as of Sunday afternoon. The total amount of domestic flights, plus flights traveling into or out of the U.S., that were delayed Sunday is a whopping 6,058.

PHL issued a weather-related ground stop Saturday afternoon that was lifted shortly thereafter.