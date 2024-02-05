Philadelphia 76ers fans steadfast in support of Joel Embiid in face of latest injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the most talented athletes in the history of Philadelphia sports, Joel Embiid, is once again injured. But despite the uncertainty surrounding his knee, the procedure to repair it, and when he'll be 100% healthy again, Sixers fans told CBS News Philadelphia they're steadfast in their support of Sixers No. 21.

"I can only pray for the best... You got to have that hope," Sean Clarke, of Atlantic City, said.

"I'm bummed because the last time I came to a Sixers game he was also out. I just want to see him play," Moira Drum, of Deptford, said.

"Listen, we're going to miss Joel. We hope he comes back for the playoffs," Rob Lutman, of South Jersey, said. "I'm willing to give him my meniscus if I need to."

Fans said they're confident because of the roster's depth, the head coaching acumen of Nick Nurse and the emergence of a new fan favorite, Tyrese Maxey.

A few Philly sports talk radio hosts have floated the idea of the Sixers trading Embiid to cut their losses since he's rarely been 100% healthy in the second round of the playoffs and likely won't get more healthy as he continues to age.

"I'm not there yet. I don't think we should trade him, to be honest," Clarke said.

"You don't trade a franchise piece, especially a center," David Lewis, of Newark, Delaware, said.

Whatever the case, Drum summed it up well.

"I like him," she said. "I want to keep him."