Infant Safe Sleep program from Philadelphia Health aims to reduce high infant mortality rate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saving babies lives by teaching parents about ways to keep infants safe when they sleep. It's a program being run by the Philadelphia Health Department.

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. SIDS is something that the health department is aiming to reduce.

It's a class for parents about keeping babies safe while they sleep and preventing SIDS.

"You don't want the baby's head at the top of the crib the baby should always be in the middle," Annette Frazier said

The Infant Safe Sleep program from the Philadelphia Health Department is trying to reduce the city's high infant mortality rates.

"I think if more moms are educated, I think the rates will go down," Keisha Copeland said.

Copeland is with her 2-month-old daughter Serenity.

"I learned that babies should always sleep alone on their back in a crib," she said.

SIDS is often associated with improper bedding in a crib or babies sleeping on their stomachs.

"If their face is down it's not safe, they go into a deep sleep and they sleep themselves to death," Frazier said. "That's why we say never on their belly."

Research shows that 93% of SIDS deaths are preventable.

"The main thing is education," Frazier said.

Frazier is a program manager for the health department teaching the Safe Infant Sleep program.

"The simple message ABC," Frazier said. "The baby sleeps A, alone, B, on the back, and C, in the crib."

That means infants should never sleep in a bed or with a parent which is dangerous.

"I think it promotes safety for kids," Copeland said.

Copeland is appreciative of the class that helps new parents and keeps babies like Serenity healthy.

"It's important for her to be safe so she can live a happy long life," Copeland said.

The program is free to new parents or those who are expecting.