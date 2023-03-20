Philly Joy Bank aims to combat infant mortality in city

Philly Joy Bank to give cash to pregnant Philadelphians in effort to reduce infant mortality

Philly Joy Bank to give cash to pregnant Philadelphians in effort to reduce infant mortality

Philly Joy Bank to give cash to pregnant Philadelphians in effort to reduce infant mortality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Millions of dollars in funding will give cash to pregnant Philadelphians in an effort to reduce infant mortality.

The pilot program is called the Philly Joy Bank.

It will help give a monthly guaranteed income to about 250 pregnant residents who live in Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion and Nicetown-Tioga.

The William Penn Foundation and Spring Point Partners said they will contribute the funding to the Philly Joy Bank.

"Research has shown that supporting pregnant people with cash payments can improve birth outcomes that are associated with infant mortality," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said, "including low birth weight and prematurity."

In a news release, Bettigole said, "Infant mortality in Philadelphia is a solvable crisis. We know that being able to better support pregnant people and new parents helps keep babies alive. As the poorest big city in the country, this is not always easy, especially in areas of the city that are being crushed by generational poverty and systemic racism. The Philly Joy Bank draws on the successes of other no-strings-attached guaranteed income projects to help break those cycles."

The city's health department said Philadelphia has the highest rate of infant mortality in the first year of life of the top 10 most populated cities in the country.

The program is expected to start in early 2024.