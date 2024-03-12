U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tours Philadelphia's MLK Drive Bridge construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Philadelphia Tuesday morning to tour the progress of the construction underway on the MLK Drive Bridge.

The MLK Drive Bridge has been closed to traffic since 2021. And just last year, the rehabilitation project began. A year into construction, Buttigieg said he's impressed by PennDOT's creativity so far.

Buttigieg walked through areas where construction crews replaced the bridge deck, barriers and railing. The $20 million project is fully funded by the federal government. But, of course, that money comes from taxpayer dollars. It's part of President Biden's five-year infrastructure plan, which includes the Bridge Formula Program.

Buttigieg is overseeing that program to ensure bridges around the country in poor or fair condition are replaced, fixed and preserved.

He said the transportation department is researching more durable materials to prevent wear and tear on roadways.

"It's one thing to talk about numbers on a page or legislative text. It's another to actually physically get out and see the project. That's why today has been so great for me to be able to see for myself," Buttigieg said.

The MLK Bridge is expected to be completed by next spring. Meanwhile, the state and federal governments are working to identify other bridges in Philadelphia that need repairs.