MLK Drive Bridge closed until spring 2025 for repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A major infrastructure project begins on the Martin Luther King Junior Drive bridge. The bridge has been closed to vehicles since 2021 when a part of the steel framing was found to have deteriorated.

Now it is closed to pedestrians and cyclists as well.

The rehabilitation project will include demolishing and removing the existing concrete bridge deck and barriers.

The closure is expected to last until spring 2025.

The project will use more than $20 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

