Watch CBS News
Local News

MLK Drive Bridge closed until spring 2025 for repairs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MLK Drive Bridge closed until spring 2025 for repairs
MLK Drive Bridge closed until spring 2025 for repairs 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A major infrastructure project begins on the Martin Luther King Junior Drive bridge. The bridge has been closed to vehicles since 2021 when a part of the steel framing was found to have deteriorated.

Now it is closed to pedestrians and cyclists as well.

The rehabilitation project will include demolishing and removing the existing concrete bridge deck and barriers.

The closure is expected to last until spring 2025.

The project will use more than $20 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.