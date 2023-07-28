Watch CBS News
Pete Buttigieg to visit Lehigh Valley airport to showcase improvements

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Allentown on Friday to showcase improvements to the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The improvements come as a result of the Terminal Modernization Project, which replaced infrastructure that dated back more than 40 years.

Other improvements include a larger screening capacity for passengers.

Just last month 85,000 passengers traveled through the airport.

Buttigieg will be joined by Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and state Rep. Susan Wild.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

