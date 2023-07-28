Pete Buttigieg to visit Lehigh Valley airport to showcase improvements

Pete Buttigieg to visit Lehigh Valley International Airport to showcase improvements

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Allentown on Friday to showcase improvements to the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The improvements come as a result of the Terminal Modernization Project, which replaced infrastructure that dated back more than 40 years.

Other improvements include a larger screening capacity for passengers.

Just last month 85,000 passengers traveled through the airport.

Buttigieg will be joined by Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and state Rep. Susan Wild.