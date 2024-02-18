Pet Project: PSPCA hosting adoption event for long-term shelter dogs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While some shelter dogs find their forever homes right away, others might spend weeks, months or even years waiting to get adopted.

To help some of their long-term residents find their perfect family, the Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting a "Lonely Hearts Club" adoption event on Monday, Feb. 19 from noon to 6:30 p.m.

All the dogs available for adoption at this event, located at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters at 350 East Erie Avenue, have been in the PSPCA shelter for more than a year and have a track record of being very good boys and girls.

Adoption fees for all the dogs will be waived, though standard adoption processes will still be followed.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson says adoption counselors, volunteer buddies and the PSPCA's behavioral team will be on site to answer any questions and help you decide of one of the dogs up for adoption is the right fit for your family.

"Many of these dogs do not show well in the shelter," explained Erickson. "They may be very barky, they may be shy, they may just be depressed because they've been past by literally so many times."

Bear, a 6-year-old retriever and pointer mix, loves being the center of attention and playing with tennis balls.

Casey, a 6-year-old pitbull mix, is a "little pocket pit" who loves to join happy hour.

And Roland, a 5-year-old pitbull mix, is looking for a family to take him on lots of hikes.

To see photos of these dogs and more pups up for adoption at Monday's event, click here.

You can watch this week's full pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet some more animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.