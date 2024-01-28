Pet Project: Helping dogs sleep at night

Pet Project: How to help your dog get a good night's sleep

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs need 9-14 hours of sleep per day, but some pups have trouble getting settled down for the night.

In this week's Pet Project, Carol Erickson, PSPCA advocate, shares some reasons dogs might not be able to sleep soundly and might even keep their humans awake by walking around or wanting to play at night.

Some of the reasons dogs are restless at night include pain or other medical problems, not getting enough exercise during the day, cognitive dysfunction, separation anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, Erickson said. A veterinarian can help identify and treat these problems.

Noise that doesn't bother humans, such as low sounds from a heating system or something outside, might be loud enough to disrupt your pup's sleep. White or pink noise might help if that's the problem, Erickson said.

