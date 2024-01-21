Pet Project: Keeping outdoor cats safe in extreme cold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Extremely cold weather is uncomfortable and dangerous for humans and pets alike.

That's why Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson says it's extra important this time of year to keep an eye on our indoor and outdoor animals.

When it comes to dogs, owners should keep their pets indoors during severe cold spells.

Free-roaming cats, on the other hand, are much better suited to adapt to the weather, experts say.

Barn cats and feral cat colonies live outside year round, and do comparatively well in the winter. But Erickson says these outdoor cats need special consideration to stay alive because of frostbite and hypothermia.

Outdoor cats need shelter and places to go to get out of prolonged exposure to cold and wet conditions. According to Erickson, experts say barn cats that are able to find shelter can survive harsh winters. But house cats that inadvertently get outside are at a much greater risk, because their main focus is avoiding predators, not finding warmth and shelter.

And because they're used to being inside, indoor cats don't have an extra layer of fat and a thicker undercoat like you might find in an outdoor cat.

Erickson says cats that are outside should be monitored for frostbite in the ears, legs and tail. As frostbite progresses the tissue can turn black, so it's important to help provide shelter for outside cats away from the wind and wet.

If you suspect an pet has been left outside without food, water or shelter, you can reach the PSPCA Cruelty Line at 866-601-7722.

You can watch the full interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned for the end of the interview to meet some of the animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.