Pet Project: Fostering dogs can help them get adopted, research shows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Even if you're not ready to adopt a dog, research shows that fostering dogs for just one night can help improve a pup's chances of getting adopted. Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains how you can make a difference in a dog's life without fully committing to adoption.

A study of 2,000 dogs in 51 shelters found that short-term fostering increases a dog's chances of being adopted by 14 times.

"This is not adoption by the foster, this is adoption by somebody else," Erickson said. The break from the shelter helps the dogs thrive, she said.

Even one or two nights out of the shelter can make a difference, according to the study, which was published in the journal "Animals."

Previous research shows having time out of the shelter reduces dogs' stress hormones and allows them to get better rest.

Another way to help is to volunteer at a shelter and take dogs for walks, Erickson said. The change of scenery is beneficial for dogs, and people seeing the animals out and about can also increase their chances of getting adopted.

If you're interested in fostering, you can get more information at PSPCA.org. Watch the video above to see some of the pets available for adoption at the PSPCA.