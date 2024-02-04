Pet Project: Detecting your dog's health problems through smell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs have an unbelievable sense of smell, and can sometimes use smell to detect health problems on humans.

But it turns out that humans can also use scent to identify possible health concerns with our dogs.

Citing Tufts University's Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine "Your Dog" newsletter, Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson shared signs that might indicate it's time for a trip to the vet:

A dog that has diabetes might have a sweet odor on their breath

An ammonia smell on a dog's breath could be an indicator of kidney disease

Oral tumors and decaying teeth in a dog's mouth would contribute to a strong smell on their breath

A stronger smell or the smell of rotting fish could be an indication of a urinary tract infection, which could be cleared by an antibiotic

Increased urination or discomfort could also be a symptom of a UTI in dogs

If you detect a fermentation smell in your dog's ear, that could be a sign of a yeast infection

A bacterial infection in dogs' ears has a sweet odor to it

You can watch the full interview with Erickson in the video player above.