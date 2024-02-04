Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Project: Detecting your dog's health problems through smell

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pet Project: Detecting your pet's health problems through smell
Pet Project: Detecting your pet's health problems through smell 05:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs have an unbelievable sense of smell, and can sometimes use smell to detect health problems on humans.

But it turns out that humans can also use scent to identify possible health concerns with our dogs.

RELATED: Pet Project: Helping dogs sleep at night

Citing Tufts University's Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine "Your Dog" newsletter, Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson shared signs that might indicate it's time for a trip to the vet:

  • A dog that has diabetes might have a sweet odor on their breath
  • An ammonia smell on a dog's breath could be an indicator of kidney disease
  • Oral tumors and decaying teeth in a dog's mouth would contribute to a strong smell on their breath
  • A stronger smell or the smell of rotting fish could be an indication of a urinary tract infection, which could be cleared by an antibiotic
  • Increased urination or discomfort could also be a symptom of a UTI in dogs
  • If you detect a fermentation smell in your dog's ear, that could be a sign of a yeast infection
  • A bacterial infection in dogs' ears has a sweet odor to it

RELATED: Pet Project: Humans can read dogs' facial expressions, study suggests

You can watch the full interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned for the end of the interview to meet some of the animals available for adoption at the PSPCA.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:41 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.