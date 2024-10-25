Philadelphia police searching for person of interest in string of gunpoint commercial robberies

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a string of gunpoint commercial robberies in North and Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say most of the robberies took place between 6 to 8 p.m. and followed the same procedure.

The suspect would approach the business' cash register with an item as if he were planning to purchase it and offer up money to pay for the item. But then once the employee opened the register, the man would declare he was robbing the business and demand money from the cashier, according to police.

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a string of gunpoint commercial robberies in Northeast Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police are actively investigating the following commercial robberies:

September 21, 2024, 6:25 p.m. – 1200 East Erie Avenue

September 21, 2024, 6:50 p.m. – 8400 Frankford Avenue (Attempted robbery)

September 21, 2024, 7:13 p.m. – 5800 Torresdale Avenue

September 28, 2024, 7:50 p.m. – 400 Castor Avenue

October 17, 2024, 8:05 p.m. – 6600 Roosevelt Boulevard

October 17, 2024, 8:20 p.m. – 6300 Roosevelt Boulevard

October 24, 2024, 12:12 p.m. --7300 Oxford Avenue

October 24, 2024, 5:31 p.m. – 6600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard

According to police, the person of interest is described as a man with a medium to heavy build, somewhere between the ages of 35 to 45. Police add the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the PPD Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.