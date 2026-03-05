Chester County, Pennsylvania, man arrested for indecent assault of 11-year-old girl at a Walmart

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at a Walmart.

Joseph Bouffard, 26, is charged with multiple indecent assault offenses that occurred at the West Sadsbury Township Walmart store, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities say Bouffard, a Glenmoore resident, followed the victim around the store before inappropriately touching her.

Court documents say the offenses occurred on Jan. 24.

Bouffard was arraigned Wednesday in Parkesburg District Court on charges of indecent assault, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and corruption of minors. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police say anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents should contact Trooper Christopher Johnson at 610-486-6280.