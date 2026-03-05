Watch CBS News
Crime

Chester County, Pennsylvania, man arrested for indecent assault of 11-year-old girl at a Walmart

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at a Walmart.

Joseph Bouffard, 26, is charged with multiple indecent assault offenses that occurred at the West Sadsbury Township Walmart store, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities say Bouffard, a Glenmoore resident, followed the victim around the store before inappropriately touching her.

joseph-bouffard-sadsbury-twp.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Court documents say the offenses occurred on Jan. 24.

Bouffard was arraigned Wednesday in Parkesburg District Court on charges of indecent assault, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and corruption of minors. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police say anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents should contact Trooper Christopher Johnson at 610-486-6280.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue