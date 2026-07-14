Pennsylvania Turnpike pauses plan to text drivers about unpaid tolls

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is hitting the brakes on a plan to text drivers about unpaid tolls.

Back in April, CBS News Philadelphia reported that the Turnpike Commission was preparing a pilot program that would send text reminders to drivers before unpaid tolls were sent to collections.

But consumers and cybersecurity experts raised concerns about the plan, warning it could make it harder for people to tell the difference between legitimate messages and the growing number of toll scam texts.

Now, the commission says it's shelving the idea for the time being.

In a statement, the agency said in part, "Based on feedback, and until we can more clearly distinguish ourselves from scammers, we are not moving forward with the additional text messaging pilot at this time."

The goal of the proposed texting program, according to agency officials, was to collect payments faster and reduce the number of accounts sent to collections.

To protect yourself from scams, experts recommend staying especially alert during predictable times when scams spike, including tax season, holidays and peak travel periods.

Other tips for avoiding scams:

Be skeptical of urgent requests for payment or personal information.

Avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages.

Verify claims by contacting agencies using official websites or known phone numbers.

Remember, most agencies do not demand immediate payment by text.

Even as legitimate agencies change how they communicate, experts say one rule still applies: Pause and verify before paying anything.

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