Pennsylvania students share jokes and wisdom on new hotline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Where do pencils go on vacation? … Pennsylvania!

That's one of the jokes you might hear if you call a new hotline in the Keystone State.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Wednesday launched an automated phone number that anyone can call to hear pep talks, jokes and words of encouragement from Pennsylvania K-12 students. It's called "You've Got a Friend in Pennsylvania."

Just call (717) 772-4737 and choose from the menu options to hear words of encouragement, jokes and life advice from Pennsylvania's kids. You'll then hear pre-recorded messages from early elementary through high school students. All the students' information is kept private, and the messages were added by Commonwealth employees, according to a news release from the Department of Education.

"The holiday season can be a time when people struggle with their mental health, and sometimes we can all use a little pick-me-up," Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said in a statement. "'You've Got a Friend in Pennsylvania' was developed to spread cheer, promote resiliency, and encourage self-care."

The hotline comes at a good moment: The holidays can be difficult, especially for those grieving the loss of a loved one. In a 2014 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness said the holidays make their conditions worse.

If you need immediate support, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.