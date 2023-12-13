Watch CBS News
How to cope with grief and protect mental health during the holidays

By Stephanie Stahl

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a season of joy, but the holidays can be hard for those grieving the loss of a loved one. 

Therapists say everyone grieves differently, and the first part of coping is recognizing what you feel.

"You're physically feeling the loss of them not being there. It also just might represent something that's missing in your life in general," Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist, said. 

Experts say grief can come in waves, and it's important to give yourself a sense of control by having an exit plan for holiday gatherings or events. 

"Thinking about if there's a quiet space, you may be able to go and be by yourself for a minute, or if there's somebody there who can support you. Or if you need to leave that event all together, what would that look like? Do you have your own transportation? Would it be easy for you to get home?" Baumstein said.

If it feels right, do something to honor your loved one, Baumstein advised.

"If you are enjoying talking about them, talk about them more, listen to their favorite music, cook their favorite meal, look at videos, pictures, whatever you want to do," she said. "Or if you want to do something in their honor, you can do a project or volunteer at an organization that meant something to them. And these are all ways that you can maintain that sense of connection."

