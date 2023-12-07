Watch CBS News
Local News

Local author plans to donate proceeds from second book to nonprofit in Chester

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local author uses her own struggles with mental health to inspire others
Local author uses her own struggles with mental health to inspire others 01:58

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local author is using her own struggles with mental health to inspire others.  

Renee Warring looks back on how her words almost didn't make it on the pages.  

"My mom had mental health issues, and she told me don't ever tell anybody about your mental health challenges because they will discriminate against you," Warring said.

Instead of staying quiet about her challenges, the 66-year-old wrote them down for anyone to read in her new book "The Lemonade of Mental Illness," which touches on the idea that by combining faith and strength, anyone can find a path forward.  

"We become lemonade that refreshes the world," Warring said. 

A world that she hopes can one day become more accepting about mental health issues.  

"Talk to somebody," Warring said. "You're not the only one going through these things." 

Warring grew up in Philly and began enduring what she calls "mental health episodes" at 21 years old. 

Struggling with schizophrenia and suicidal thoughts eventually made it too difficult to hold a job. But in her 50s, Warring found a new calling: writing.  

"It's given me hope," Warring said.

And that's not the only thing that's given her hope. The Providence House, a mental health resource center in Chester, has become her second home, so much so, that Warring plans to donate a part of the book proceeds to the nonprofit.   

"They helped me, so I want to give back," Warring said. "It is a wonderful place because I can socialize with people who have mental health challenges just like me."

And as those people celebrated her new book, Warring had a message for anyone currently struggling. 

"We are not our diagnosis, and we are not throwaway people," Warring said.  

Warring says this is only the beginning for her. She's already planning on writing a third book.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:28 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.