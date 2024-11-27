Watch CBS News
As shoppers pick up last-minute groceries in Pennsylvania, prices for Thanksgiving foods are down

By Aziza Shuler, Bill Seiders

Last-minute shoppers streamed in and out of the Acme on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

Whether they're hosting or visiting friends and family, shoppers were seeing lower prices on many items compared to last year. 

Felicia, who was picking up two sweet potato pies, said she saw "a lot of sales."

Another shopper said costs are "still a little high," but according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people is expected to be $58. That's down from the 2022 high of $64.

While cranberries are up 16% and wine up 2% this year, staples such as pumpkin and green beans are down 9% or more.

And when it comes to turkey prices, a whole bird is about $1.40 per pound — that's down 16% from last year and the lowest it's been in 5 years.

CBS News Philadelphia also spotted several carts loaded with canned soda. Many belonged to savvy Philly shoppers who cross into Montgomery County to dodge the soda tax.

