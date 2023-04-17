Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman returns to work at US Senate

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is back at work Monday at the U.S. Senate for the first time since he was hospitalized for clinical depression.

The Democratic senator spent six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before he returned home last month.

Fetterman is expected to chair his first subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 12:26 PM

