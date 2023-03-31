"I am so happy to be home": Sen. Fetterman released from medical center

BRADDOCK, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is back home in Braddock, Allegheny County.

He was discharged earlier Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Fetterman was being treated for clinical depression.

The senator has been hospitalized since mid-February, after checking himself in.

“I’m so happy to be home.”



PA Sen. @JohnFetterman was discharged today from Walter Reed where he was treated for major depression, his office says. Fetterman is back in Braddock and plans to return to DC when the session resumes on April 17. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/kSp7h3ApRo — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) March 31, 2023

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," said Senator Fetterman. "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves.



Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs. pic.twitter.com/mNrPOp08rB — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 31, 2023

Fetterman will spend time with family and return to Washington, D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.