"I am so happy to be home": Sen. Fetterman released from medical center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BRADDOCK, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is back home in Braddock, Allegheny County.

He was discharged earlier Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Fetterman was being treated for clinical depression.

The senator has been hospitalized since mid-February, after checking himself in.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," said Senator Fetterman. "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Fetterman will spend time with family and return to Washington, D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

