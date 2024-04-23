On Pennsylvania primary day, all eyes on State Rep. Kevin Boyle's race – and his challenger, Sean Dougherty

All eyes on State Rep. Kevin Boyle's race as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls for primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been a slow day at polling locations around the Philadelphia area on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in Pennsylvania's primary election.

Many said they just want to see change.

"I am hoping for change like everyone else," Rhonda Lewis said.

But voters in the 172nd district, which covers parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia, had a little extra on their plates this Election Day.

All eyes were on the district's state house race between state Rep. Kevin Boyle, who has held his seat for more than a decade and is seeking his eighth term, and his challenger Sean Dougherty.

"[Boyle] didn't campaign, Dougherty was all over campaigning. So he was the man for like 12 years, but time for him to go," Brian Coleman, of Fox Chase, said.

Less than 24 hours before the election, the Philadelphia district attorney's office withdrew Boyle's arrest warrant after learning there was no active protection from abuse order Boyle could've violated after allegedly texting his estranged wife.

Two months ago, Boyle went viral on social media after police said he threatened employees at a Montgomery County bar.

Boyle's attorney recently said in a statement reading, in part, "This entire week and all the media coverage around it coming in the final days before the election has caused tremendous professional damage to my client."

One voter shared a message for Boyle.

"Kevin, if you are listening, get the help you need. We love you, Kevin, get better," said Kate Friend, of Fox Chase.