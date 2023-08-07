Don't forget about smaller jackpots, PA lottery says, as Mega Millions grows to mega billions

Mega Millions now worth mega billions as jackpot grows to $1.5B

Mega Millions now worth mega billions as jackpot grows to $1.5B

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions lottery is now mega billions after there was, once again, no jackpot winner in the August 4 drawing. However, now, Tuesday's drawing is worth $1.5 billion – with a "B!"

That drawing also has a cash option of $757 million.

While it is one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history, the head of the Pennsylvania Lottery said don't forget about those smaller jackpots, too!

"It drives us nuts in the lottery business, where people don't talk about a $100 million jackpot like it's not a lot of money," said Drew Svitkok, with the Pennsylvania Lottery.

He said, on average, the lottery is selling about 900 tickets per minute for the next drawing.