Watch CBS News
Local News

Don't forget about smaller jackpots, PA lottery says, as Mega Millions grows to mega billions

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mega Millions now worth mega billions as jackpot grows to $1.5B
Mega Millions now worth mega billions as jackpot grows to $1.5B 00:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions lottery is now mega billions after there was, once again, no jackpot winner in the August 4 drawing. However, now, Tuesday's drawing is worth $1.5 billion – with a "B!"

That drawing also has a cash option of $757 million.

While it is one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history, the head of the Pennsylvania Lottery said don't forget about those smaller jackpots, too!

RELATED: Private islands, trips to Mars: Philadelphians share wackiest Mega Millions dreams

"It drives us nuts in the lottery business, where people don't talk about a $100 million jackpot like it's not a lot of money," said Drew Svitkok, with the Pennsylvania Lottery.

He said, on average, the lottery is selling about 900 tickets per minute for the next drawing.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.