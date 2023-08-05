$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is largest in game's history

Digital Brief: Aug. 5, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The odds might be low, but the stakes have never been higher.

With no winners in Friday, Aug. 4's Mega Millions lottery drawing, the jackpot has grown yet again - it now stands at $1.55 billion.

This is the largest lottery jackpot in Mega Millions history, eclipsing a record previously held by a $1.53 billion jackpot. That was won in October 2018 in South Carolina.

The largest jackpot in lottery history is a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 8.