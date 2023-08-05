Watch CBS News
Local News

$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is largest in game's history

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 5, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 5, 2023 (AM) 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The odds might be low, but the stakes have never been higher.

With no winners in Friday, Aug. 4's Mega Millions lottery drawing, the jackpot has grown yet again - it now stands at $1.55 billion.

This is the largest lottery jackpot in Mega Millions history, eclipsing a record previously held by a $1.53 billion jackpot. That was won in October 2018 in South Carolina.

The largest jackpot in lottery history is a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.