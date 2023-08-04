Private islands, trips to Mars: Philadelphians share wackiest Mega Millions dreams

How would you spend the Mega Millions jackpot? Hear the wackiest responses

How would you spend the Mega Millions jackpot? Hear the wackiest responses

How would you spend the Mega Millions jackpot? Hear the wackiest responses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- To paraphrase Frank Reynolds, you never know how much time you've got left on this Earth, so you might as well get real weird with it.

Add a billion dollars to the mix, and Philadelphians are sure to deliver, sure to dare to dream.

With the Mega Millions jackpot now over $1.25 billion for Friday night's drawing, we asked a few people how they'd spend the jackpot if they won.

Mike Hopkins of Fishtown has no need for Earthly delights.

"Get on a spaceship, go to Mars, any planet that no one has been to yet," he said.

"There's so much out there. I think there's aliens out there," Hopkins added. "I think that's a possibility and reality. And not that I'll run into anyone, but I would like to think I would represent Earth pretty well if I did."

Annalise of Fishtown is thinking of buying some property.

"Probably going to buy a small island somewhere in the tropics," she said. "I like the water. It's very relaxing. I feel like Richard Branson's got the right idea."

And Pat Kane is thinking of love.

"First thing, I'm doing, Colleen, is I'm buying you that condo in Wailea, Maui, that's what I'm doing," said Kane, grinning and looking right into CBS News Philadelphia's camera.

Private islands, condos in Hawaii, maybe being Earth's ambassador to a new alien race. When you're a multimillionaire, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Before you call those big dreamers selfish, most of them did say the first thing they'd do is help out their friends and family financially and pay off personal debts. Yeah, we've heard all that before.

By the way, your chances of winning are less than 1 in 300 million. You're more likely to get struck by lightning sometime in your life or get into an accident while driving to get your lottery ticket.

It's been about three and a half months and more than 30 straight drawings since the jackpot was won. It's the sixth-largest in lottery history.

The $1.25 billion is only if you choose the annuity option paid out over 30 years. If you chooser the lump sum payment as most winners do, you'd take home an estimated $625 million. Then there are the taxes to think about.

Still, islands, condos and the far corners of the solar system would probably still be within reach.

The Mega Millions drawing is held at 11 p.m.