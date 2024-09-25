Push to get Pennsylvanians registered to vote extends to formerly incarcerated citizens

With the general election 40 days away, the push to get people in Pennsylvania registered to vote continues. One organization in Philadelphia is making sure formerly incarcerated individuals' voices are heard in November.

A misdemeanor usually does not affect voting, but a felony can take that right away.

Volunteers with Why Not Prosper were out canvassing in East Germantown Wednesday to pass out voter information and to remind those with a criminal past that they may still have a voting future.

According to the Justice Department, a citizen who is convicted of a crime can lose the right to vote, but they can regain it depending on the type of crime and on state law.

In Pennsylvania, people convicted of felonies can cast ballots if they are or will be released from prison by Election Day and if they haven't violated the state's election code.

Learn more about voting with a criminal conviction.