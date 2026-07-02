Fire tears through recycling center in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, officials say

A fire ripped through a recycling center in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Thursday evening, emergency officials said.

The fire erupted around 6 p.m. at a Doylestown Waste Recycling building on 1510 Swamp Road. The facility mainly recycles construction debris, according to the company's website.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters battled flames at the heavily damaged building. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.